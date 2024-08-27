COAS reiterates how much Pakistan values brotherly relations with China

Gen Asim Munir welcomes PLA Ground Forces Commander at GHQ, discusses issues of shared interest

Two military leaders review regional security, military training, and strategies to improve bilateral defense cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Monday welcomed General Li Qiaoming, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces, at General Headquarters.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting between the two military leaders provided a forum for in-depth talks on issues of shared interest, regional security, military training, and ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation.

Gen Asim Munir thanked the dignitary and reiterated how much Pakistan values its brotherly relations with China.

The COAS underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation as a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two nations.

https://x.com/PakistanFauj/status/1828026990403690928

The visiting dignitary expressed admiration for Pakistan’s concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, acknowledging the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Army.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir expressed his gratitude to the dignitary, reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its fraternal ties with China.

Earlier, upon arrival at the General Headquarters, General Li Qiaoming paid respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a floral wreath, and was presented with a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, in a ceremonial display of respect and hospitality.

On the other hand, Commander of the Ground Forces of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, General Li Qiaoming called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.

The prime minister extended a warm welcome to General Li and underscored that Pakistan and China are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners and trusted friends.

PM Shehaz Sharif highlighted that the deep-rooted ties between the two nations enjoy broad public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan, making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.