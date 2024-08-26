SCCI askes KP govt to abolish 2pc cess on exports

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq expressed concern over the imposition of a 2 percent tax on export in the name of Infrastructure Development Cess, saying the move has halted export consignments worth billions of dollars and rendered huge financial loss to exporters.

Speaking at a news conference along with traders’ leaders, manufacturers, and exporters here at the chamber house on Monday, Fuad Ishaq asked the provincial government to immediately withdraw the cess and stop shifting billions of exports from KP to other provinces.

The SCCI vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, Anjuman-e-Tajran lifetime President Haji Muhammad, Khalid Sultan Khawaja, members of the SCCI executive committee Ghulam Hussain, Affaf Ali Khan, Naeem Qasmi, APCEA former chairman Haji Ashfaq Ahmad, the chamber former senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, Nadeem Rauf, Fazal e Wahid, Ishtiaq Paracha, Fahad Amin, Ihsanullah, traders, exporters and industrialists were present in a large number during the press conference.

The SCCI chief said the situation is already dire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to government’ ill-conceived policies and anti-business initiatives.

He added a step-motherly and discriminatory attitude with the hand of the provincial government would bring the rest of the business, trade, and export to an end.

He said the anti-trade and export step was unfavorable for the national economy, which should be revisited.

Responding to a question, Fuad Ishaq said the government has already collected various duties/taxes on export consignments.

He clarified infrastructure development cess on exports wasn’t implemented in any other parts of the country, but the cess was imposed by KP government from 23 August 2024, which was completely unjust and vowed to raise forceful voice against it.

Fuad asked the incumbent Advisor to the Chief Minister on Finance to immediately withdraw the tax on exports.

He also expressed no-confidence over the CM advisor on Finance and demanded appointment of a person who has good knowledge and experience about business and trade.

In response to various queries of the reporters, the SCCI chief said exports would be completely stopped from KP after enforcement of the Infrastructure Development Cess. On the other hand, he said the industrial process has already been badly affected following frequent increases in electricity and gas prices.

Fuad raised a question on the occasion that whether it is all happening to end business, industry and trade from KP under a well-prepared conspiracy or all were based on inexperience.

He praised sacrifices of the business community, people and security forces for peace and stability in KP.

He went on to say that renowned people, personalities and intellectuals were born in KP but unfortunately no appointment of finance minister was made from this province.

Replying to a question, Fuad Ishaq said SCCI believes in resolving all issues through negotiation with the government.

He, however, made it clear that they will not allow a step-motherly attitude with the business community of K-P.

Furthermore, he clarified SCCI will not be rested till withdrawal of the Infrastructure Development Cess.

To another question, Fuad Ishaq announced full support for the shutter-down strike call given by Central Tanzeem Tajaran on 28 August 2024 against the government’ taxation.

On the occasion, traders’ leader Haji Muhammad Afzal, Khalid Sultan, exporters and industrialists and others also spoke on the occasion.

They strongly condemned the overnight implementation of 2 per cent tax on exports and asked the provincial government to facilitate business and trade instead of taking steps to completely halt them.