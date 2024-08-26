PML-N, PPP agree to phased implementation of Punjab power-sharing formula

Ishaq Dar, and Raja Pervez Ashraf jointly chair the meeting of the joint negotiation committee

Punjab govt will take PPP MPAs into confidence on key government policies

LAHORE: The PML-N and PPP, during a meeting of the joint negotiation committee on Sunday, agreed that the Punjab government would implement some points of the agreement immediately and sought time for the others.

Both sides developed the consensus that the Punjab government would implement various points of the power-sharing formula in phases.

The meeting of the PML-N and PPP joint negotiation committee was held at the Governor House, Lahore, to discuss the power-sharing formula in the province.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and PPP Punjab president Raja Pervez Ashraf jointly chaired the meeting.

PML-N leaders – Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan represented the PML-N while Punjab Governor Salim Haider Khan, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Hasan Murtaza participated in the meeting on behalf of PPP.

PPP MPA Ali Haider Gilani attended the meeting through video link.

According to both the parties’ leaders, the meeting was held in cordial environment and both sides agreed to implement the power sharing formula in the province.

It was agreed that the PML-N-led Punjab government would take PPP MPAs into confidence on key government polices, legalization and budget affairs.

Moreover, both parties agreed to work together for political stability in the country.

The PML-N consented that PPP MPAs would appoint administrative officers of their choice in the respective constituencies.

During the meeting it was also agreed that the PML-N would give equal development funds to the People’s Party MPAs in Punjab.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders of both the parties agreed that they would present the report on the agreed points of the meeting to the party leadership who will finally give nod to the power sharing formula.

After the meeting, PPP leader Hassan Murtaza told media that PPP and PML-N leaders’ coordination committee meeting remained positive.

The coordination committee have constituted a subcommittee which will present its report within a week. Hassan Murtaza rejected the notion that PPP was seeking power sharing deal with PML-N. He said both parties wanted to enhance their cooperation and coalition. He also said that inflation and law and order situation was also discussed during the meeting.