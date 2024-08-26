PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PWD closure

Directs plan for transferring ongoing projects under PWD to provinces and departments should be presented soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting held here on Sunday to review the legal aspects and final procedures regarding the closing down of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister directed that the financial package for employees laid off due to the dissolution will not apply to those who have been proven guilty of serious corruption charges.

Premier Shehbaz Sharif also instructed that the final plan for transferring ongoing projects under PWD to provinces and relevant departments should be presented soon.

All final recommendations regarding the closure of PWD should be presented to the cabinet, he directed.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also ordered the implementation of the age relaxation proposal to re-employ hardworking and honest individuals with short period of employment in PWD.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada and high officials of the relevant departments.

Implementation of e-office system in government offices

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday assigned the Ministry for Information Technology and other relevant departments with implementing the e-office system in all government offices.

Directing to ensure paperless office work within a month, the prime minister warned that delay in the implementation of e-office in government offices would not be tolerated.

“There should be no file work without e-office in the government offices from next month,” the prime minister said, adding that implementation of e-office to speed up transparency in the system was the top priority of the government.

He further directed that all the officers in the government offices should ensure file work through e-offices.

On the direction of the prime minister, the staff of the PM Office has already completed the e-office training.

Last week the prime minister also received the files through e-office system.

PM Shehbaz said the e-office was an important step towards improving governance and promoting digitization in the country.

He also directed to present a report on the progress of launching e-office in next two weeks.