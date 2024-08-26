Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Polygraph test on accused Roy yields false answers

CBI‘s polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the arrested suspect in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, flagged “false and unconvincing” answers to questions on his newly professed “innocence”, investigators said on Sunday after a pair of designated officers conducted the proceedings at Kolkata’s Presidency jail, reports Rohit Khanna.

Roy’s state-appointed counsel stirred a controversy when she accused the agency of violating guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission by going ahead with the test in the absence of a defence lawyer.

“CBI did not inform us when the test would be carried out. They ought to have let us know so that we could be present,” she said.

Roy appeared “unnerved and anxious” during the two hours of questioning, CBI sources said.

Sources said he stuck to that line during the polygraph test, citing multiple “alibis” despite CBI accosting him with “evidence” that included forensic findings pointing to his involvement in the rape-murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor.

Roy, the sources said, claimed the victim was already dead when he spotted her, and that he ran away in fear.