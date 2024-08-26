Entertainment

King Charles takes big step as Kate Middleton steps out

By Agencies

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about King Charles III’s major decision soon after Princess Kate stepped out with the royal family.

The 75-year-old made a new appointment after the Princess of Wales reportedly attended a service at Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate on Sunday.

The royal family has shared adorable photo of the King with a heartfelt statement about the first appointment to a role of his reign.

Prince William and Harry’s dad has appointed singer-songwriter Errollyn Wallen as Master of the King’s Music.

The King Charles’s office states: “The honorary appointment is conferred on a musician of distinction who has added to the musical life of the UK and the Commonwealth.”

The photo was captioned: “Belize-born British composer, pianist and singer-songwriter, Errollyn Wallen CBE is thrilled to accept this royal appointment. She receives her OBE from The King, when he was The Prince of Wales, in 2007.”

She composed music for the London 2012 Paralympic Games and was the first black woman to have a work featured in the Proms. She was previously commissioned to compose pieces marking the Golden and Diamond Jubilees of Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Responding to the hounour from the King, Wallen said: “I am thrilled to accept this royal appointment.”

Previous article
Moumita Debnath rape-murder case: Polygraph test on accused Roy yields false answers
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Hasina’s Exit: What’s next?

Last month in July, there was an uprising and unrest in Bangladesh, as the student-led protest demanded to abolish the quota system that has...

Meeting the IMF conditionals

Epaper_24-08-26 LHR

Epaper_24-08-26 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.