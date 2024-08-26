Hasina’s Exit: What’s next?

Last month in July, there was an uprising and unrest in Bangladesh, as the student-led protest demanded to abolish the quota system that has been mandated for the descendants of the freedom fighters of 1971. This escalating unrest led to the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina Wajid.

The sudden resignation has pushed the country into chaos and left a power vacuum for the political elite of the country. Ms. Hasina was the longest-serving PM in the state’s history, serving as Prime Minister since 2008. In early July, the students came to the streets and started protesting against the unfair job quota system in the state since 1971. After gaining independence in 1971, the government established a quota system that mandated 30 percent for the freedom fighters. However, the system was modified with time, by adding their children, grandchildren, disabled persons, and other ethnic minorities, totaling 56 percent. However, in 2018, a similar protest compelled the government to scrap the quota system and the issue was almost settled. Last June, the High Court ordered that the ending of the quota system was unconstitutional and it should be restored.

Therefore, the next few months are very crucial for the future of the country and the youth. The army, which has taken control of the government, will either conduct a free and fair election in the coming months or will stay in power like their predecessors did in the past. The political elite of Bangladesh is also divided and all have exclusive stances over the government formation. Optimistically speaking, the country needs free and fair elections at this time to end the unrest and violence across the state and resolve the issue of the student-led protest for their bright future. Meanwhile, for the country’s future and to maintain true democratic norms in the state, free and fair elections should be conducted

According to news reports from Bangladesh, more than 100 students died and several were injured in the protests. The earliest protest from the students was small but suddenly took the shape of violence. The government targeted the students with gas and bullets, trying to demolish the protestors but failed. This all has led the country into chaos over the last month. The escalation of protest and violence has led the students to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister. The protesters started demanding an immediate resignation of the state’s long-serving female Prime Minister and the daughter of the founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujeebur Rehman, Sheikh Hasina, 76. After her resignation on 5 August, Monday, she fled to India via army helicopter.

The Bangladesh army chief suddenly appeared on the news and stated that the Army had takencontrol of the government with the resignation of Sheikh Hasina. However, on Tuesday, the President dissolved the national assembly and announced the establishment of the interim government that would be led by the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

After a decade and a half in power, the Hasina legacy was complicated. On one side, she was working on modern infrastructure and development while on the other hand; her pro-democratic stance had changed into an autocratic system by isolating her opponents, and unjust opposition, and sending them to jail. One of the main opposition leaders and former prime minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia, the widow of the former prime minister and army chief of Bangladesh, was under house arrest for a long time. She was also released on Monday after Hasina’s departure.

Another factor was the economy; the people credited Hasina for the economic progress and development of the country that made Bangladesh one of the progressing and fastest developing states in South Asia. The economic progress of the state was even higher than the neighbouring state India with the second-highest GDP in South Asia. The country’s GDP was $91 billion when she came into office and had grown to $460 billion, the second largest in South Asia after India.

However, in a country with a high education ratio, a stable path for the youth means a government job that is merely impossible in Bangladesh. The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters, mostly enjoyed by the Awami League members, jeopardized the hopes of the students for their stable future.

Now, the state democracy is on high alert as former Prime Minister Hasina turned the democratic norms into authoritarian rule by imprisoning or exiling her opponents and suppressing the voice of the public. After their resignation, the army took control of the government and established the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. However, some scholars also argued that the Army will likely be in government for a long time and will oust the political elite from the government. They will maintain their presence through the interim government and the election will not likely be possible in the near future. Prior, the state has faced a couple of military coups. So it will not be the first time that the state has been controlled by military.

Amidst the ongoing chaos in the government, the neighbour and one of the strong supporters of Hasina, India, has remained silent on the resignation of the PM, and no official statement has been recorded from the Indian side. However, the local people of Bangladesh have welcomed and considered the resignation to be euphoric for their youth and the next generation.

However, the chaos is still there and many students have attacked the Hindus and fired on their temples. The Hasina government was strongly supported by the local Hindus in Bangladesh as well as by India. Furthermore, the recent election held in Jan 2024 was won by Hasina for the fourth time. The opposition party boycotted the election due to unfair elections. The international community also raised concerns over the controversial election of 2024 in the state.

However, the Hasina government conducted an autocratic system by depriving the public of their civil and political rights and only focused and developing the country’s economy. During the recent uprising and protests, she ordered a block of the internet across the country by depriving the rights of the people and jeopardizing the e-commerce business of the public. Moreover, she had several times before blocked access to the internet, suppressing any movement against her, and maintaining a tough stance and oppression over the opposition.

