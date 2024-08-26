Cop martyred, another injured in Kurram checkpost attack

PM, President condemn deadly terrorist attack on police checkpost

District police officer says assailants not only engaged in gunfire but also set fire to the checkpost

ISLAMABAD: A policeman was martyred and another sustained gunshot wounds in an attack on a police checkpost in Kurram, District Police Officer Ahmed Khan confirmed on Sunday.

The district police officer said that the assailants not only engaged in gunfire but also set the checkpost ablaze.

The martyred policeman has been identified as Qoowat Khan, while constable Shahzad sustained injuries. He was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadda.

The officer said that a heavy contingent was sent to area following the attack.

He also reiterated the police resolve to eliminate terrorism from the area.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Kurram area, which resulted in the martyrdom of a policeman while another was injured.

PM Shehbaz, in his message, extended his tribute to the police officer who lost his life and urged for exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

He emphasised the nation’s respect for the sacrifices made by police officers and instructed relevant authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured. The PM also called for a thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

President Zardari echoed these sentiments, expressed profound grief over the loss of police personnel and offered his condolences to the family of the fallen officer. He prayed for the martyred officer and for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack.

The fresh attack marks the continuation of terror incidence, especially in KP and Balochistan in recent months. Earlier this month, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kurram district, killing seven terrorists and injuring five others in an effort to curb terrorism.

Terror bid foiled, explosives material defused

In Bajaur, the police foiled major terror bid by recovering explosives material from different localities which was defused later.

According to the Bajaur Police, during search and strike operations in various areas of the district huge quantity of explosives material of different types was recovered.

On directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafique, the explosives material was defused by the experts of the bomb disposal squad.

The DPO directed the police officials to ensure implementation of National Action Plan (NAP), accelerate search and strike operations and to keep a close watch on respective areas to foil the nefarious designs of the extremist.

Two children injured in swat incident

Meanwhile in Swat, two children sustained injuries when a detonator they were playing with exploded in Asogay area of Kabal Tehsil, the police confirmed.

According to the police officials, the tragic incident took place when two children, ten-year-old Hamdan, son of Muhammad Shoaib, and 12-year-old Talha, son of Muhammad Nasir, were playing with detonators and set it on fire with a match. Resultantly, the detonator exploded in the hand of Hamdan.

As a result, both the children were injured and were shifted to Kabal and later Saidu Teaching Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

According to the police, the fingers of one hand of Talha have been lost due to the explosion, while Hamdan has lost one of his eyes.

After the incident, the bomb disposal unit (BDU) and police reached the spot and recovered pieces of detonator and some match pouches from the site.

“Several detonators present with other children of the village have also been recovered and taken into possession by the police and further investigation has been started,” the police officials said.