China’s military conducts joint air-ground police patrols near Myanmar border

By Agencies

KAREN STATE, MYANMAR: China’s military said on Monday it had organised army units and joint air-ground police patrols near the Myanmar border to maintain security and stability as fighting between Myanmar’s ruling junta and rebel forces escalated.

The patrols will focus on Ruili, Zhenkang and other frontline areas, the military said in a statement. The Southern Theater of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organised army units to test troops’ ability to “quickly move, block and control, and strike together, and maintain security and stability in the border areas,” the military said.

China had said it planned more drills near the Myanmar border as fighting between Myanmar’s junta and rebels resulted in artillery shells injuring people and damaging structures in Chinese territory.

China has said the conflict was having a negative effect on stability and social order on the China-Myanmar border. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi also said recently that China would continue “its commitment to restore peace and stability in Myanmar.”

