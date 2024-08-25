NATIONAL

Tourist family attacked in Nathia Gali by hotel staff and drivers | Video

By Web Desk

A tourist family from Peshawar was reportedly attacked by hotel employees and local drivers in Nathia Gali, Abbottabad District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to a private news outlet.

The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, showed hotel staff and local drivers hurling stones and using sticks to attack the family’s car. The situation eventually de-escalated following the intervention of local police.

Reports indicate that the conflict started with a dispute between the tourist family and a van driver. The disagreement intensified when hotel employees and other drivers became involved, leading to a violent altercation. Fortunately, the police arrived in time to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed that the hotel owners have resolved the issue by compensating the family with Rs. 80,000. Authorities have launched an investigation to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Previous article
Dar terms criticism of Punjab’s Rs45b power relief ‘incomprehensible’
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Supremacy of Law and Justice inevitable….

In our beloved country Pakistan, everybody is trying to show to be more loyal and wiser than the law while there is absolutely no...

Students impact on politics

Energy crisis byproduct of poor administration?

Prince William and Kate lose major contest to Prince Harry and Meghan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.