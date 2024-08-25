PIA prohibits in-flight photography and video making

PIA has ramped up its efforts to stop the increasing practice of passengers taking photos and videos during flights, especially during takeoff and landing.

To enforce this rule, the airline has begun making regular announcements onboard, reminding passengers that photography and videography are strictly prohibited during the flight.

PIA stated that according to Pakistan’s aviation regulations, taking photos or videos during a flight is not allowed. This measure is aimed at safeguarding passengers’ privacy and preventing any potential issues that could result from unauthorized filming or photography. A PIA spokesperson emphasized that this prohibition aligns with international aviation practices.