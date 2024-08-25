Man fed-up with wife’s expenses pays friends to have her killed

A man from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for orchestrating the murder of his wife due to his frustration with her extravagant spending habits.

The husband, Hemant Sharma, allegedly paid Rs 2.5 lakh to his friends to carry out the murder, which he initially staged as a road accident on August 13. The crime was uncovered ten days later following a police investigation.

According to authorities, Sharma carefully planned the murder to appear as a road mishap. On the day of the incident, he took his wife, Durgawati, and her brother Sandesh to a temple. While they were returning, an accomplice driving an EcoSport car deliberately rammed into the motorcycle carrying Durgawati and Sandesh.

Durgawati sustained fatal injuries and later died in the hospital, while her brother Sandesh was also injured.

Sharma initially reported the incident as a hit-and-run, claiming that a loading vehicle was responsible for the accident. However, inconsistencies in his statements and the absence of any such vehicle in the area’s CCTV footage raised suspicions among the investigators.

Further investigation revealed the EcoSport car following the motorcycle just before the collision, leading police to dig deeper into Sharma’s personal life.

The probe uncovered that Durgawati was Sharma’s second wife and had a prior romantic relationship with him before her first marriage in 2021. While Sharma married another woman in 2022, Durgawati divorced her first husband shortly after and reunited with Sharma. The couple eventually married in court in 2023.

However, their marriage quickly deteriorated due to Durgawati’s spending habits, which severely strained Sharma’s finances. In his frustration, Sharma devised a plan to eliminate her.

Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma confirmed that three accomplices were involved in the murder plot. Sharma and the driver of the car have been arrested, while two other conspirators remain at large.