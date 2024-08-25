The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday refuted media reports claiming that automated teller machines (ATMs) would be closed and that a telecommunication blackout could occur due to the non-renewal of long-distance international (LDI) licenses.
Are reports of ATM closures and imminent telecommunication blackout due to nonpayment of dues true?
