The Road to Integration

In 2018, the 25th Amendment that merged the Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was heralded as a milestone for inclusive governance and regional development. This ambitious plan was aimed to integrate FATA into the mainstream political and administrative structure. It promised democratic reforms, economic development, and improved security against extremism.

However, the recent surge of violence in Parachinar, sparked by a seemingly minor land dispute that escalated into a sectarian strife, casts a dark shadow over these promises. This incident shifts attention towards the original agenda defined during the constitutional amendment and its execution over the years.

The FATA-KP merger’s promise of inclusive governance and development is marred by significant challenges, particularly in economic opportunities, land ownership, and the transition from traditional practices. To address these issues, prioritising high-impact development projects and encouraging provincial involvement can enhance national integration and ensure the merger’s success. A hybrid land ownership model is also required that respects tribal customs and state laws for fulfilling the region’s aspirations for stability and prosperity

The FATA-KP merger plan was initially aimed to address the severe economic challenges in the tribal region, where the poverty ratio stands at 73.7 percent with most of the people lacking basic health and education facilities. The plan required Rs 121 billion annually to support a comprehensive socio-economic development agenda. However, the lack of commitment from the federal government and provinces to implement necessary budget adjustments in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award has created financial uncertainty. This led to distrust and tension among the people of FATA, who fear losing their economic independence without seeing the promised development.

Additionally, FATA’s history as an open market for smuggled goods has been disrupted with the execution of the merger plan. Traditionally, due to limited development and employment opportunities, smuggling became an important source of income for most of the people of FATA. The locals, unfamiliar with state laws, considered smuggling Tijarat (trade), viewing it as a legitimate source of income. However, the regulation of borders and intensified crackdowns against smuggling without adequate development projects has escalated tensions in the region, halting its complete integration.

Aggravating these economic issues are the challenges surrounding land ownership that are drifting into sectarian tensions in the region. FATA has a unique land tenure system which is characterised by collective tribal ownership which differs markedly from the rest of Pakistan. The imposition of KP’s laws on a region with deeply entrenched tribal land ownership practices has led to confusion and conflict. Local administrators are struggling to reconcile these differences, resulting in disputes over land rights and bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The transition from collective to individual land ownership is disrupting long-standing tribal balances, often escalating disputes into broader sectarian conflicts as witnessed in Parachinar. The economic constraints, accompanied with the disruption of traditional income sources like smuggling and unresolved land ownership issues, are exacerbating sectarian tensions and security threats in the region.

To address these issues, the stakeholders need an inclusive approach, including tribal leaders, local government officials, and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). To mitigate economic challenges, high-impact development projects in FATA could be prioritised. For instance, Pakistan could prioritise the western corridor of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and incentivise local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in FATA’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Meanwhile, instead of budget cuts in the NFC award, provinces could be encouraged to participate in the development of the former FATA through capacity-building initiatives. For instance, Punjab’s education ministry could send teams and staff to support underdeveloped schools in tribal areas. Such initiatives could accelerate FATA’s development and foster national integration.

For a better land ownership model, the cultural significance of Pakhtoonwali could be adhered to and a hybrid model be introduced by mapping traditional land use and defining zones for individual ownership. The transition from tribal to individual ownership could be implemented in selected pilot areas with community agreements. An assessment and feedback mechanism could also be regularised to monitor the model’s impact and guide its gradual expansion.

