Princess Kate’s younger sister Pippa’s major move affects relationship with family

Pippa Middleton’s children have reportedly grown closer to their royal cousins—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—thanks to a significant family move that has brought the two families into closer proximity, allowing them to spend more time together.

Pippa, the younger sister of Princess Kate, married hedge-fund millionaire James Matthews in 2017. In 2022, the couple relocated their family of five from West London to the Berkshire countryside, a move that brought them nearer to the Princess of Wales and their mother, Carole Middleton.

Liam Gretton, a bespoke estate agent, discussed the impact of this move on Pippa and Kate’s children in an exclusive interview with GB News. He explained, “As a bespoke estate agent, I often see families choosing to move closer together for support and connection. In today’s digital world, family unity is crucial, whether you’re related to the Royal Family or not.” He added, “Proximity allows for more frequent interactions, which naturally strengthens family bonds.”

Gretton further noted, “Being closer enables Pippa and the Princess of Wales to support each other more readily, fostering a closer relationship not just between them, but also among their children. This move likely enhances their ability to maintain a supportive family network, which is a valuable aspect of any family relationship.”

Former Apprentice contestant Raj Chohan also commented on Pippa’s shift from London to Berkshire, noting, “Pippa and the Princess of Wales have always appeared to maintain a close relationship throughout their lives, and I imagine their bond has only strengthened since Pippa moved closer to Kate.” Chohan added, “This proximity will have allowed the sisters to spend more time together and support each other more easily away from the public spotlight.”

Pippa and James Matthews are parents to three children: Arthur, five, and Rose, two. Their children now have the opportunity to build stronger relationships with their first cousins—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.