Prince William and Kate lose major contest to Prince Harry and Meghan

Despite the Prince and Princess of Wales undertaking two significant royal tours in Canada, it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are perceived as being more closely connected to the Commonwealth country. Garry Toffoli, Executive Director of the Canadian Royal Heritage Trust and a staunch monarchist, noted that many Canadians feel a strong affinity for Harry and Meghan.

Meghan Markle, who is 43, spent several years living in Toronto while filming the television drama Suits, where she played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane. This period in Canada established a connection with the country, even before she began dating Prince Harry. When the Sussexes decided to step back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, they initially relocated to Canada, further solidifying their ties.

Toffoli pointed out that many Canadians were supportive of the Sussexes during this time, especially when the Palace decided not to allow them to live in Canada with royal security while performing part-time royal duties. “Canadians remember that the problems regarding the Sussexes began when the Palace (wrongly, I believe) prevented them from living in Canada with royal security and carrying out part-time royal duties,” Toffoli said in an interview with a private news outlet. He highlighted that a significant portion of Canadians backed the Sussexes’ plans, with one poll in early 2020 showing that over 60 percent wanted Prince Harry to become the next Governor General of Canada.

Harry and Meghan initially settled on Vancouver Island before moving to the United States in March 2020. Their plans to take on semi-official roles were ultimately blocked by the Royal Family during the Sandringham Summit, which led to their full departure from royal duties.