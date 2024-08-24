Prince Harry reached major milestone without royal family help, gets emotional

Prince Harry is reportedly feeling emotional as he approaches a significant milestone in his life next month, according to an insider.

As reported by a private news outlet, which cites sources close to Harry and Meghan, this is an emotional period for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, particularly with Harry’s 40th birthday on the horizon. The source revealed that while Harry remains distanced from his family, he is also feeling a growing sense of separation from his old life and friends in the UK.

The insider described Harry as being at a “crossroads” as he nears this milestone, reflecting on the past and realizing that his new life hasn’t unfolded as he had imagined.

“As he approaches 40, Harry has understandably been reflecting on the past, and it does upset him that he rarely sees his family or the friends he grew up with,” the source said. “While he wouldn’t trade the life he has with Meghan and their children for anything, he sometimes feels quite isolated. He always thought he would celebrate his 40th surrounded by lots of friends and family.”

The source added, “He feels sad about everything that has happened, but he knows that nothing is likely to change before then.