PM, Bilawal agree to thrash out ‘contentious issues’ in Sunday meeting

There is no rift between PML-N and PPP: PM’s Coordinator

ISLAMABAD: Amidst growing tensions between the two ruling coalition partners, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari agreed to convene a meeting on Sunday to discuss power-sharing arrangements and other ‘contentious issues’.

Insiders in both parties confirmed the development after a meeting between the premier and the PPP chairman.

Meanwhile, a joint coordination committee meeting between the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party has been postponed until August 25.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Governor House, where key figures from both parties, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Maryam Aurangzeb, and Malik Ahmed Khan from PML-N, and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Hasan Murtaza, and Ali Haider Gillani from PPP, will be present.

The meeting aims at reviewing the implementation of power-sharing agreements, address PPP’s concerns, and establish a timeline for other aspects of the agreement.

No rift with PPP: Afzal

Meanwhile, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal on Friday said that discussion was made with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on electricity relief given by the federal and Punjab governments to lessen the burden on people.

“There is no rift between PML-N and PPP,” he said while talking to a private television channel.

“Bilawal Bhutto discussed matters of public affairs of the province during meeting with prime minister,” he said.

“The federal and the Punjab leadership had provided all possible relief to people on electricity bills,” he said, adding that other provinces should take the similar measures for their public.

Reply to a question about PTI’s public meeting, he said the supporters and workers of PTI had badly disappointed over the postponement of public meeting on August 22.

He said that repeatedly changing dates by PTI leadership for public meeting shows lack of interest. The workers had lost confidence in the leadership of PTI due to May 9, mayhem, he said.

The Prime Minister had invited the PPP chairman for a meeting amidst growing tensions between the two ruling coalition partners.

The meeting followed by a dinner, comes as the coalition partners disagree over issues like the Punjab-only power tariff subsidy and the federal government’s policy of downsizing ministries.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, and other key cabinet members.

This meeting marked an attempt to bridge the growing gap between the coalition partners and ensure the government’s stability.