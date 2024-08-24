Dar terms criticism of Punjab’s Rs45b power relief ‘incomprehensible’

Downplays reports on any rift with PPP, saying there are no unresolved issues coalition partners

Announced plans to install automatic umbrellas, similar to those in Madinah at Data Darabar

LAHORE: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday defended Punjab’s recent electricity relief initiative and described criticism on the initiative as “incomprehensible.”

Speaking to the media after paying respects at Data Darbar in Lahore on Saturday, DPM Dar emphasised that Pakistan’s current sufferings could have been avoided if the country’s trajectory had not been disrupted a few years ago.

“By 2017, the nation was progressing rapidly, but subsequent events have set us back,” he said, lamenting the regression of a “once-thriving” economy.

During his visit to the shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh, Dar announced plans to install automatic umbrellas, similar to those in Madinah, and expand the shrine before the next Urs celebration.

He also extended greetings on behalf of himself, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, Premier Shehbaz Sharif, and President Zardari on the occasion of the Urs.

Dar highlighted the achievements of former ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, noting that under his leadership.

He once again reminisced about 1999 and mentioned that it was Nawaz who made Pakistan a nuclear power.

He stressed the need to transform Pakistan into an economic powerhouse.

Touching on recent political developments, Dar mentioned a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto’s delegation, downplaying any significant conflicts with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

He insisted that providing relief is the right of every province, and Punjab’s decision to offer a Rs14 per unit electricity relief should not be imposed on other provinces.

He reaffirmed that the relationship between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP remains strong, stating that there are no unresolved issues between the two parties.

“Criticism of Punjab’s relief is beyond understanding,” he remarked, asserting the importance of provincial autonomy in such decisions.

Dar concluded by stating that Pakistan’s security and institutions are a “red line” that cannot be crossed, underscoring the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the country’s stability.