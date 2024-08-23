RYK tragedy: Video of police officers just before deadly attack emerges

A deeply moving video has surfaced, capturing the final moments of courage and solidarity among police officers just before their tragic martyrdom in the Machka area of Rahim Yar Khan. The footage reveals the dire circumstances these officers faced, with their vehicle trapped in a precarious situation, highlighting the severe danger they were in.

In the video, one officer is heard voicing the terrifying reality of their predicament, stating, “There is fear, it is difficult to escape.” Despite the overwhelming fear, another officer steps forward, offering comfort and embracing his colleague in a show of unwavering support. This poignant exchange underscores the deep bond and bravery shared among the officers as they confronted the life-threatening situation in the hazardous kacha area of Machka.

As the chaos unfolds, another police vehicle arrives at the scene, attempting to rescue the trapped officers. However, the gravity of the situation remains apparent.

The tragic loss of these law enforcement officers has sparked a wave of grief and respect within the community and beyond. In response to the incident, the people of Punjab have called for the resignation of the Punjab Inspector General, reflecting the widespread sorrow and concern over the devastating event.