Pakistan desires to revive partnership with Germany back to its glorious past: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan and Germany had a history of mutually beneficial commercial and economic ties and lauded Germany’s role in Pakistan’s industrial development.

Talking with German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze here, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to revive the Pakistan-Germany partnership back to its glorious past.

In the meeting, the prime minister appreciated Germany’s longstanding support for Pakistan’s socioeconomic development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development, climate change mitigation and economic growth while sharing his government’s priorities including structural reforms for the country’s economic revival.

Minister Schulze conveyed the greetings of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to the prime minister and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, particularly in trade, investment, and development cooperation.

She also shared that Germany was keen to increase its support for Pakistan’s renewable energy sector and climate resilience initiatives.

The two sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral economic cooperation, including increased trade, investment, IT and technology transfer as well as export of skilled labor. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the situation in Gaza and the Ukraine conflict.

Minister Schulze also extended an invitation to the prime minister on behalf of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to attend the Hamburg Sustainability Conference in October.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and ministers for planning, economic affairs, commerce and minister of state for IT.

‘Looking forward to playing active role in maintaining international peace’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined that as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2025-26, Pakistan looks forward to playing an active role in maintaining international peace and security.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was talking with Secretary-General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Ambassador Kairat Sarybay who called on him at the PM House.

In the meeting, the prime minister also expressed Pakistan’s strong desire for enhanced regional connectivity and commended CICA’s ongoing efforts in this regard.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for CICA’s core objective of strengthening regional cooperation as well as promoting peace, security and stability in Asia through confidence building measures.

The prime minister highlighted the importance of addressing the root causes of conflicts, pursuing conflict prevention strategies, and developing long-term solutions to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

Secretary-General Sarybay briefed the prime minister on CICA’s ongoing activities and initiatives as well as proposed vision for the future. He acknowledged Pakistan’s active and constructive role within CICA and expressed hope for continued close cooperation.