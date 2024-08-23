Meghan Markle finally puts end to Kate Middleton, Prince William feud

Meghan Markle has opted for a sensible approach amid her feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton since her UK exit.

As reported by OK! magazine, royal commentator Jennie Bond lauded the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to “encourage” her husband Prince Harry to leave the “past behind and move on” from the royal drama.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. The couple decided to began their new life in the US.

Since then, the two made it to the bad books of the royal family due to their inappropriate remarks against the key royal figures.

However, the former Suits actress is aiming to make a “healthy” move and seemingly putting an end to the rift with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Jennie shared that Harry “now regards the USA as home — at least for the time being. Brooding on the perceived injustices of the past and re-living old quarrels is a waste of a life, and I think Meghan sees that.”

Moreover, the royal expert believes that moving on from the UK life must be “easy” for the Duchess as “she is so used to” the US lifestyle and “clearly loves” it.

In Harry’s case, Jennie revealed the Duke of Sussex has shown with his recent gestures that he “wants to be reunited with his family…so he is obviously going to think about what has happened and how they have come to this state of affairs.”