Indian army redeploys troops in Jammu to intensify operations on pro-freedom activists

JAMMU: The Indian Army, along with paramilitary and other forces, has redeployed troops and Special Forces to intensify operations in the higher reaches south of the Pir Panjal range in Jammu region of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to the Kashmir Media Service, more than 10 battalions and over 500 Special Forces operatives have been deployed in these areas to curb the activities of those Kashmiris advocating for the UN-recognized right to self-determination. The Indian military has shifted its focus to intensive search operations across the forested regions of the Jammu division, including Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda, Kathua, and Samba districts. The strategy was aimed at targeting pro-freedom activists and suppress their efforts.

Indian officials said that the human intelligence network has also been strengthened with the addition of new police personnel, while paramilitary forces have increased their presence and operational activities. Furthermore, new armoured and mine-protected vehicles have been introduced to enhance the capabilities of the Indian armed forces.

During the ongoing cordon and search operations, as well as house raids, Indian forces’ personnel are arresting and harassing local youth, labeling them as over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathizers of pro-freedom activists.

Recently, senior Indian Army leadership has reviewed the situation in Jammu region and directed both the military and police to adopt a more aggressive approach towards individuals advocating for a plebiscite and supporting the freedom struggle.

Jailed APHC leaders call on UN for urgent action to resolve Kashmir dispute

Top incarcerated leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) have called on the United Nations to actively intervene in resolving the protracted Kashmir dispute to prevent further conflict and devastation in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt and senior Hurriyat leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, both detained in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, have emphasized that India’s rigid stance on Kashmir cannot suppress the persistent aspirations and sentiments of the Kashmiri people. They argue that the issue extends beyond India’s internal affairs and is recognized as a significant political and humanitarian concern internationally.

In their separate messages released in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the APHC leaders stressed that the Kashmir dispute is a core issue acknowledged by the global community, including the United Nations. They warned that failing to address the dispute threatens peace and security in South Asia and called for proactive international involvement to resolve the conflict. They reminded that India had initially referred the dispute to the UN, which has passed numerous resolutions advocating for its resolution.