Election law change sparks deadly protests in Indonesia

In Jakarta, clashes have erupted between police and protesters as tens of thousands rallied against the government’s attempt to overturn a constitutional court ruling. Outside the parliament, chaos ensued as some protesters tried to tear down the gates, while others urged for calm. Similar confrontations between police and demonstrators were reported in major cities like Padang, Bandung, and Yogyakarta.

Observers warn that the ongoing power struggle between Indonesia’s parliament, dominated by the president’s supporters, and the constitutional court could lead to a political crisis. The tension escalated after Indonesia’s top court ruled on Wednesday that political parties no longer need a minimum of 20% representation in regional assemblies to field a candidate. However, within 24 hours, parliament introduced an emergency motion to reverse the ruling, sparking widespread condemnation and fears of a constitutional crisis.

A vote on this fast-tracked legislation was postponed on Thursday due to insufficient attendance in parliament. If passed, the legislation would uphold the status quo, benefiting parties in the ruling coalition of outgoing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his successor, Prabowo Subianto. This could lead to uncontested local elections, particularly disadvantaging government critics like Anies Baswedan, who would be barred from running for Jakarta governor.

The Indonesian government is also seeking ways to circumvent the court’s decision to maintain the minimum age limit of 30 for candidates, which would prevent Mr. Widodo’s 29-year-old son, Kaesang Pangarep, from running in a regional election in Central Java. Meanwhile, Mr. Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is set to become vice-president alongside Mr. Prabowo.

President Widodo has downplayed the situation, describing the amendments as part of the government’s “checks and balances.” However, protesters like Joko Anwar accuse the country’s leaders of clinging to power at the expense of the people. “Eventually, we’ll just become a powerless mass of objects, even though we’re the ones who gave them power,” he remarked, urging people to take to the streets in protest.

On social media, blue posters bearing the words “Emergency Warning” above Indonesia’s national eagle symbol have circulated widely. Titi Anggraini, an elections analyst from the University of Indonesia, condemned parliament’s actions, calling them “a robbery of the constitution.”