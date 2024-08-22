Two students killed, five injured in Attock’s school van attack

Initial investigation suggests attack result of personal enmity with van driver: Attock DPO

ATTOCK: At least two schoolchildren were killed and five others injured in a gun attack on a school van in Punjab’s Attock district on Thursday morning.

According to the police, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a school van in Dheri Kot area of Attock, resulting in the death of two children.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured children and van driver to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Attock.

Meanwhile, the local police also reached the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies of the children to the hospital after collecting evidence.

According to rescue officials, five children aged between five and 10 were injured in the attack. They have been shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment, they added.

The initial investigation suggests the gunmen targeted the van due to a personal enmity with the driver, Attock District Police Officer (DPO) Sardar Ghayas Gul said.

The unidentified persons fled the scene after the crime, according to Rescue 1122 Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the attack and has sought a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi. He directed the Attock DPO to reach the scene immediately and ensure the swift arrest of those responsible

President Asif Zardari also condemned the school van firing incident, saying that targeting innocent children is a very cruel and shameful act.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and said that the attack on innocent children is extremely cruel and barbaric.

He has directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, expressing deep sorrow over the incident and sought an immediate report from Commissioner Rawalpindi.

She also directed authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan also strongly condemned the targeting of the school van.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the heinous attack on a school van in the Attock district of Punjab, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of two students.