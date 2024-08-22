Supreme court orders demolition of Monal restaurant to preserve Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has released a detailed 25-page judgment authored by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on the relocation of Monal Restaurant from the Margalla Hills National Park.

The judgment underscores the intrinsic value of nature, stating, “The fundamental right to life, and to live it with dignity (Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution), entails living in a world abundant with various species. It is scientifically established that the absence of birds, animals, insects, trees, plants, clean rivers, and unpolluted air signifies the precursor of our own destruction. Scientific research affirms that nothing in nature is devoid of value and purpose.”

The order specifies that on September 11, 2024, the Wildlife Board will assume control of the premises, including Monal, La Montana, and Gloria Jeans, with support from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Capital Territory Police. The area will be barricaded, and the structures are to be demolished with minimal disturbance to wildlife and avoidance of damage to the trees within the National Park.

The debris is to be appropriately removed and not disposed of within the park’s limits. The Wildlife Board will then consider how to best utilize the mountain ridge formerly occupied by the restaurants, potentially consulting with experts and environmentalists on whether to remove the foundations or use them to create an artificial lake for collecting rainwater to help extinguish fires in the National Park.

The judgment emphasizes, “Under no circumstances should the buildings be left abandoned or derelict, nor should any debris remain on the site. Every effort must be made to ensure that the land becomes an integral part of the National Park once again.”

Furthermore, the lease agreement for Monal Restaurant with the Capital Development Authority has concluded.

The order also states, “The Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency shall conduct a joint survey of Monal Restaurant and other constructions in the area to assess environmental damage and take necessary actions to prevent further environmental degradation.”

“The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority is instructed to consult with the Secretary of the Ministry of Defence regarding the enforcement of applicable laws.”