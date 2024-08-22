NATIONAL

State land along Sattukatla drain retrieved in anti-encroachment drive

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore has cleared illegal encroachments along the Sattukatla drain to restore the green belt, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo confirmed on Thursday.

The day-long operation, which continued late into Thursday night, resulted in the removal of several temporary residential and commercial setups along the drain, which also passes through the upscale neighborhood of Model Town.

During the drive, PHA staff cleared a 1.5-km stretch from Peco Road to Al-Karim Chowk, following several warnings to encroachers to vacate the premises, which they did not heed.

Following the clearance, the PHA started horticultural work along the drain, planting a variety of seasonal flowers to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal. According to Mr Wattoo, the department also plans to plant native trees along the drain, contributing to the increase of Lahore’s green cover.

Following the cleanup campaign, the department will launch a public awareness initiative to sensitise the community on the importance of cleanliness.

Meanwhile, Mr. Wattoo has instructed directors to implement a comprehensive strategy for removing encroachments citywide and to establish an effective monitoring system in each zone.

Previous article
Punjab launches early disease warning centre to boost public health surveillance
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI postpones Islamabad rally, new date set for Sep 8

PESHAWAR: Former National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, has engaged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur concerning the cancellation of a planned rally. Sources...

Court seeks answers regarding disappearance of former Adiala jail DS

Dacoit cuts off elderly woman’s ears in Gwadar

FC ramps up rescue and relief operations in flood-affected Balochistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.