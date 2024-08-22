Punjab govt announces public holiday

The Punjab government has declared a public holiday in Lahore district on Monday, August 26, 2024, in honor of the 981st Annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA).

A notification was released on Tuesday by the Services and General Administration Department (Welfare Wing), confirming the holiday for all government offices in Lahore. However, this does not apply to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its Attached Departments, or Regional Offices.

The Urs celebrations, which span three days from August 24 to 26, will honor the revered saint Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali Hajveri (RA). The Auqaf Department has allocated Rs13.5 million to fund langar and various events during the celebrations.

On Wednesday, the Auqaf Secretary, while speaking to the media, outlined the detailed preparations for the event. The Urs will officially commence on August 24 at the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, with Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar presiding over the inauguration.

In terms of security, the authorities have installed 144 CCTV cameras, established a control room, and set up 18 LCD screens to monitor the event and ensure the safety of pilgrims.