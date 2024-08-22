PM directs to nab people involved in smuggling, their facilitators

Instructs relevant institutions to accelerate their efforts to purge country of this menace

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that modern technology was utilized to curb smuggling and instructed the authorities to apprehend the people involved in smuggling, their facilitators and confiscate the transport vehicles used for the purpose.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the measures for the elimination of smuggling, directed the Federal Board of Revenue, interior ministry and other relevant departments to improve their coordination and sought a comprehensive strategy to create employment opportunities in the frontier regions.

Expressing satisfaction over the reduction in smuggling, the premier instructed the relevant institutions to accelerate their efforts to purge the country of this menace.

He reiterated that the government would never allow the smugglers to damage the national economy.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that the interior ministry was running a countrywide campaign and effective measures were being taken to curb the smuggling of petroleum products, cigarettes, mobile phones, gold, tea, clothes, commodities, vehicle tires and spare parts.

It was told that web portal to curb the smuggling of urea and sugar had been launched and 54 joint check-posts had been established as per the prime minister’s directives.

A mechanism for identification and mapping of non-custom paid vehicles, and the draft legislation to establish the Pakistan Land Port Authority were in the final stage.

A report on the outcomes of the anti-smuggling drive was also presented in the meeting which said that 212 Afghan transit trade goods at risk of smuggling had been banned and a bank guarantee had been made mandatory for the trade, instead of an insurance guarantee.

It was told that besides essential commodities, the smuggling of petroleum products had also reduced by half and sugar by 80%, besides other eatables.

During the year 2023-24, the smuggling goods worth Rs106 billion were confiscated and the anti-smuggling drive also led to the reduction in hoarding practices.

The participants were also apprised of the action taken against the officers involved in smuggling. It was told that the process to identify the smugglers, their facilitators and transporters was on a fast pace, with the collaboration of NADRA, Excise and other relevant departments.

Federal ministers – Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr Musaddik Malik, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting.

PM saddened over death of Pakistani pilgrims in Iran bus accident

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident carrying Pakistani pilgrims in Yazd city of Iran.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives at a bus accident of Pakistani Zaireen near Yazd in Iran. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he said in a statement.

The prime minister directed Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure medical treatment of the injured.

He also asked the embassy to make arrangements for a swift repatriation of the dead bodies of the pilgrims to Pakistan.