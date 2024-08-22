Moumita Debnath murder case: Kolkata rape accused deployed by someone to kill our daughter, says doctor’s family

“Sanjoy was deployed by someone to kill our daughter. We are unable to tolerate fake news about our daughter on social media. My daughter must have cried out for me (mother) when such things were happening with her,” she said.

She claimed that Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College,had not called her up and apologised to them following the incident.

“She was scared that Dr Sandip Ghosh would make her fail in the MD exam. The last words of my daughter were, ‘My food has arrived’,” she said.

The mother said her daughter wanted to order medicine for her father and then would go for dinner on the day she was raped and killed.

She said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited her house and assured justice to her and said he would stand with the family.

Criticising the police and RG Kar authorities for being asked to wait to see her daughter’s body, she said, “They were hiding something and didn’t show the body of our child. Why did they take four hours to show the face of our daughter? What were they hiding? They were in a hurry to dispose of her body.”

She revealed that the trainee doctor wanted to pursue her Doctorate of Medicine (DM) after MD and had brought books to prepare for DM.

Recalling her dedication towards her job, the mother said, “She used to study even after 36 hours of duty, and was doing four other online courses. During the Covid pandemic, she used to be out on duty for four days at a stretch in a municipal hospital.”

“She used to tell us that she would get the gold medal. But now, I have lost my child. Now those who are protesting are all my children,” she added.

“She wanted to offer Rs 5 lakh to her father to bear the cost of her own wedding. Her laptop and mobile phones are with the CBI now. We want justice for her,” she further said.

Protesters, including doctors, have been holding protests and marches over the trainee doctor’s rape-murder and demanding strict action against the culprits and strict laws to deal with such crimes.