Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s achieve milestones despite Charles anger

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to achieve major milestones as former working royals despite King Charles and Prince William’s reluctance.

As reported by The Sun, royal commentator Victoria Murphy claimed that a number of countries have shown interest in inviting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to add “a little bit of royal stardust.”

The royal expert, “I feel they must have been invited to other places and they must have chosen to say yes to this one.”

Moreover, Emily Andrews told Grazia that the Montecito couple has been organising “high-risk” tours during their “pivotal” times.

She said, “Perhaps, then, these tours offer Harry and Meghan another initiative to highlight: themselves.”

“With Harry celebrating his 40th birthday next month and ongoing courtroom battles in the UK, it does feel like a pivotal time for the Sussexes in their attempts to ‘look forwards,'” Emily revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan have recently visited Colombia on a four-day tour despite security concerns.

Notably, the two garnered limelight with their stunning appearances, seemingly outshining the royal family amid health woes.

Previously, The Mirror reported that the royal expert Tom Quinn shared Charles and William “can’t stop the tour going ahead, but they are furious that having agreed to give up their role as working Royals, Meghan and Harry have once again broken the deal…”

The royal family believes that Harry and Meghan are “trying to cash in on their Royal status to make up for the failure of their business ventures.”