Dacoit cuts off elderly woman’s ears in Gwadar

GWADAR: In a horrific incident, a dacoit cut off ears of an elderly woman in the Surbandar area of Gwadar, Balochistan.

According to police, the woman was wearing gold earing when the robber attacked her and cut off her ears, taking the earrings with him.

The police have arrested the robber and recovered the severed ears, gold earings, and a knife from his possession.

The elderly woman is currently in a critical condition and under treatment at hospital whereas the robber has also confessed to the crime.

In a separate incident, a married woman was allegedly raped during a daylight robbery in Faisalabad, Punjab. In a suburban area of Faisalabad, a woman was allegedly raped during a robbery, when the woman along with her husband was on her way to purchase goods.

The police stated that two robbers on a motorcycle snatched 2,500 rupees and a mobile phone from the laborer, while one of the robbers took the woman to a field and allegedly raped her.