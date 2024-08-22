Bounden duty of state to protect public from social media-induced fitna: COAS

Strong people-govt-military bond guarantee of Pakistan’s security and development: COAS

Declares youth as the nation’s most valuable asset, vowing, “We will not let it go to waste”

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday said it was the state’s responsibility to protect the public from the negative implications of social media.

According to a statement issued by the state-run PTV on social media platform X, the army chief said: “It is the responsibility of the state to keep the public away from the implications of social media-induced hysteria and fitna.”

Addressing a National Youth Convention in Islamabad on Wednesday, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also in attendance, the army chief emphasised the importance of safeguarding the nation from the disruptive impact of online platforms.

“A strong bond between the people, the government, and the military is the guarantee of Pakistan’s security and development,” General Munir stated.

The army chief highlighted the value of an independent state, urging the audience to consider the struggles of those in regions like Libya, Syria, Kashmir, and Gaza. “To understand freedom’s worth, look at their plight,” he said.

Addressing the youth directly, he noted, “Knowledge is what sets a person apart.” He also reminded them of the importance of resilience, quoting the Quran, “Do people think that they will be left alone because they say: ‘We believe,’ and will not be tested?”

He expressed confidence in the country’s future, pointing out that the “sparkle in the eyes” of the youth is a sign of hope and security for Pakistan.

He declared Pakistan’s youth as the nation’s most valuable asset, vowing, “We will not let it go to waste.”

The army chief concluded his address by reciting a verse from Allama Iqbal: “The fate of nations lies in the hands of individuals; every person is a star in the destiny of the nation.”

“I have faith that Allah will grant us a decisive victory against terrorism,” he concluded.

General Munir dismissed the narrative of Pakistan’s impending economic collapse, asking rhetorically, “Where are those who predicted Pakistan’s default now?”

During a subsequent Q&A session, General Munir addressed concerns about the recent unrest in Parachinar, urging tribal leaders to work together to resolve local disputes.

“The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood like an iron wall against terrorism along with the Pakistan Army for 22 years. I believe that God will grant us victory against terrorism,” the COAS said.

The army chef’s today’s statement was the latest in a long line of warnings from the military about the dangers posed by social media.

Over the past couple of years, social media campaigns against the army have escalated, reflecting broader tensions within the country’s political and social fabric. The government, often in tandem with the military, has responded with stringent measures aimed at controlling the narrative and stifling dissent.

These measures have led to numerous arrests and legal actions against journalists and social media users accused of spreading “negative propaganda” about the military and the state, resulting in restricted internet access and bans on platforms like X.

In recent statements, the military took a harsh line against criticism on social media, with Gen Munir himself warning that it was being used as a tool to spread anarchy and false information targeting the armed forces.

The term ‘digital terrorism’ is increasingly being used by the military to describe the use of online spaces by its harshest critics — including PTI activists — whom it accuses of spreading falsehoods.

Digital terrorism and social media

In a wide-ranging speech at a parade held to mark Independence Day, the army chief had blamed foreign powers for a wave of ‘digital terrorism’, which he said aimed to create a gulf between state institutions and the people of Pakistan.

Calling anti-terror activities under the umbrella of vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ the need of the hour, Gen Munir vowed that elements trying to create such rifts would only reap disappointment.

On August 8, he had warned that social media was being used as a tool to spread “anarchy”.