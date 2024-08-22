NATIONAL

ADB country director calls on President Zardari

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yong Ye Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari.

In the meeting, the ADB country director briefed the president about the role of the Bank in the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

The president appreciated the assistance provided by the Asian Development Bank to Pakistan during the floods.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s measures to deal with climate change, saying that Pakistan had planted mangrove forests on millions of acres of land.

President Zardari also appreciated the bank’s services to Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, irrigation and education.

ADB Country Director calls on President Zardari

Meanwhile, the outgoing Ambassador of Greece to Pakistan Konstantinos Moatsos paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari.

He emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral relations with Greece.

The president also expressed his best wishes for the outgoing Ambassador of Greece.

Previous article
Court restricts Moonis Elahi’s travel, freezes assets in money laundering probe
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Dacoit cuts off elderly woman’s ears in Gwadar

GWADAR: In a horrific incident, a dacoit cut off ears of an elderly woman in the Surbandar area of Gwadar, Balochistan. According to police, the...

FC ramps up rescue and relief operations in flood-affected Balochistan

Israel declares victory over Hamas’ Rafah division, shifts focus to north

JI chief demands permanent electricity bill relief, calls for audit of IPPs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.