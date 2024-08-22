11 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza’s Beit Lahiya

GAZA: At least 11 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya in the early hours of Thursday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Previously, US President Joe Biden urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach an agreement for a truce in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, according to the White House.

This call came after reports that Israeli airstrikes had killed at least 50 Palestinians within 24 hours, highlighting the ongoing conflict’s devastating toll on civilians.

Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasised the importance of finalising the ceasefire and hostage deal during the conversation.

The White House statement mentioned that Biden also discussed upcoming talks in Cairo aimed at removing any remaining barriers to achieving peace. Negotiators from the US, Israel, Egypt, and Qatar are set to meet in Cairo to attempt to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas.

Despite these efforts, both sides remain firm in their demands.

Netanyahu’s office reiterated Israel’s determination to meet its war objectives, including ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israeli security. Central to Israel’s demands is retaining military control over the Philadelphi Corridor, the border area between Gaza and Egypt, a key point of contention in the negotiations. Netanyahu dismissed reports from Israeli television that claimed Israel had agreed to relinquish control over the corridor, with his office issuing a statement to correct the narrative.