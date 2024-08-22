11 cops martyred as riverine bandits attack police vehicles in Kacha area of RY Khan

Two vehicles returning from weekly duty in Machhka area were ambushed with rocket launchers, say police

Seven policemen also injured in attack with additional forces sent to area

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least 11 policemen were martyred and seven others injured in a riverine bandits attack on police vehicles in the Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

According to police officials, the assailants targeted police vehicles with rocket launchers at the Machhka Camp 2, where officers were preparing to rotate shifts. Machhka Camp 2 has been established to curb the movement of bandits in the region.

The police official informed that around 25 heavily armed bandits carried out the attack, destroying the police vehicles and killing 11 policemen on the spot. Seven other policemen sustained injuries, they added.

On information, a large contingent of district police was dispatched to the scene under the supervision of RY Khan District Police Officer Imran along with ambulances to evacuate the injured.

The police officials told the media that two police vans with more than 20 cops were trapped in rainwater in the locality when bandits launched rockets at them.

As a result of the fierce attack, nearly a dozen cops were martyred while seven others were wounded and four went missing, the police added.

Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rai Babar Saeed confirmed that 11 personnel were martyred and seven were injured in the attack.

A statement from the Punjab police said that two police vans were on their way back from weekly duties in Rahim Yar Khan’s riverine Machaka area when one of them developed some fault, after which there were sudden rocket attacks.

It added that Punjab Inspector General (IG) Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and requested a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Dera Ghazi Khan.

A Punjab Police spokesperson confirmed that two vehicles returning from their weekly duty in the Kacha area were attacked by rocket launchers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the policemen. She offered condolences to the bereaved families and ordered an operation to recover the missing officers.

She also directed that the injured officers receive the best possible medical treatment and demanded an immediate report from the IG Police. The sacrifice of the martyred officers will always be remembered, she added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the dacoits’ attack on Punjab police and paid tribute to the martyred cops.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded policemen and pledged that the government would stand beside the families of the martyred cops.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan.

The prime minister expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police officers in the incident, according to a statement issued by the PM Office. He offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience and strength for their families.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officers, directing that they be provided with the best possible medical care.

The prime minister ordered immediate and effective action against the attackers in the Kacha area, instructing authorities to identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice.

“Police officers and personnel confront criminals and terrorists without regard for their own safety,” the prime minister stated, adding, “The entire nation, including myself, pays tribute to the brave and dedicated officers and personnel of the police force.”

Bandit groups in riverine areas have always been a hurdle in maintaining law and order for the provincial governments in Sindh and Punjab despite conducting multiple operations to eliminate them.