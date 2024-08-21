HEADLINES

Terrorists attack police station in Takht-e-Bahi, constable injured

By Staff Report

TAKHT-E-BAHI: Terrorists launched an attack on the local police station in Takht-e-Bhai, resulting in the injury of a constable on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, unknown terrorists threw a hand grenade at the station before fleeing the scene.

The channel reported that the hand grenade explosion caused damage to a police van parked at the police station.

A month ago on July 19, a policeman was also killed and two others were seriously injured in an attack by terrorists on a police checkpost.

Miscreants attacked the police checkpost at the archaeological site located at the Malakand Road.

The dead body of a policeman and two injured policemen were shifted to the hospital while the local police started search operations against the terrorists in the area.

Takht-e-Bahi is an Indo-Parthian archaeological site of an ancient Buddhist monastery in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The archaeological site is considered among the most important relics of Buddhism in all of what was once Gandhara and has been “exceptionally well-preserved.”

The monastery was founded in the 1st century CE and was in use until the 7th century. The most historical location in the era is Sehri Bahlol. The monastery is situated on Malakand Road.

