Quota conundrum

There are many lessons Pakistan can, and should, learn from the recent upheaval in Bangladesh. It is better to learn by observing and from the experience of others rather than suffering ourselves and then learning the hard way.

I have concerns regarding the quota system in Sindh. The recent uncermonious exit of Sheikh Hasina in the wake of protests over a similar issue in Bangladesh highlights the need for us to re-evaluate our policies in this regard.

Unfortunately, the quota system in Sindh, initially designed to address the urban-rural divide, has long been a point of contention. In urban areas, students as well as professionals feel their hard work and merit have been overlooked due to the disproportionate allocation of seats and job positions to candidates hailing from rural areas.

Furthermore, the Sindh government has declared almost all major cities in Sindh as urban areas, a classification that is not mirrored by the federal government. On the ground, this discrepancy has further complicated the issue, making it harder for urban residents to compete fairly under the existing quota system.

The situation in Bangladesh serves as a stark reminder that policies, while well-intentioned, must evolve to reflect the shifting socioeconomic realities.

Against this backdrop, in Sindh, we must initiate a comprehensive review of the quota system. As such, a more transparent and balanced approach, one that considers both merit and the need to support disadvantaged communities, is essential.

Moreover, we should aim at creating a system that should foster inclusivity and fairness, ensuring that all citizens, regardless of their urban or rural background, have equal opportunities to succeed, contributing to the province’s overall economic and social upliftment.

SHAIKH ARIF

KARACHI