Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive ‘huge blow’ at ‘terrible’ time

By Agencies

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a ‘terrible blow’ right when they were gearing up for their ‘faux-royal’ trip to Colombia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already dealing with negative press because of their trip, were hit with major blow when their Chief of Staff resigned, reported Closer Magazine.

An insider close to the couple revealed that Harry and Meghan felt ‘humiliated’ when they were informed of the major change in their team.

Josh Kettler, Chief of Staff, resigned from his position just three months of his hiring, leaving the California-based Royal couple feeling “humiliating and demoralizing.”

Speaking on the matter, the insider said, “The timing of this turn of events is absolutely terrible,” referring to their Colombia trip.

They added, “Right as they set off on an exciting tour of Columbia the news of Kettler throwing in the towel is plastered everywhere and they’re once again being branded as horrible bosses who nobody seems to want to work for.”

“Of course they’ve tried to do damage control but, behind closed doors, it’s utterly humiliating and demoralizing,” the insider added.

Their PR guru Kettler’s sudden departure is believed to have been a “mutual” agreement following a three-month trial.

However, soon after he resigned, former staff members of Harry and Meghan opened up about their terrible experiences with the couple.

“…The entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance,” one said.

