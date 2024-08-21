PM, President pay tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed’s valour, sacrifice

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday paid tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary, who sacrificed his life to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The prime minister, in his message on the anniversary, said that Rashid Minhas Shaheed had sacrificed his life by setting an example of gallantry. His dutifulness, valor and commitment to oath for the country’s defence is a role model for the young generation, he added.

“The whole nation including me salutes this brave soldier of the Pakistan Air Force. The nation can never forget the sacrifices of soldiers and officers of Pakistan’s armed forces for safeguarding the country,” he commented.

The president, in his message on Rashid Minhas Shaheed’s martyrdom anniversary, said that the pilot officer had sacrificed his life for the country’s security. “The whole nation salutes Rashid Minhas Shaheed for his patriotism and passion for martyrdom. The nation feels proud of the soldiers like him,” he remarked. The nation owes to its martyrs and will always remember their sacrifices, he said and prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyred in paradise.