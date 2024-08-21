Additional charges filed in Karachi Karsaz accident case as suspect is sent to jail for 14 days

A judicial magistrate has placed Natasha, the suspect in the Karachi Karsaz traffic accident case, in judicial custody for 14 days.

During a hearing at the Karachi City Court, the magistrate ruled that Natasha would remain in custody as the case progresses. Although Natasha’s lawyer argued that the legal provisions initially applied to her case were bailable, the investigation officer pointed out that the addition of Section 322 has changed the situation. This section, which addresses culpable homicide, is non-bailable, escalating the severity of the charges against Natasha.

The petitioner’s lawyer also pressed for a determination of the substance Natasha was allegedly under the influence of when the accident occurred, leading to the deaths of two people.

When questioned in court, Natasha identified her husband as Danish and denied any mistreatment by the police. The magistrate then directed the investigation officer to present the investigation report at the next hearing.

The investigation revealed that Natasha was driving without a local license at the time of the accident, prompting the police to include Section 322 in the case due to her alleged speeding. Initially, the case had included Section 320, which pertains to accidental homicide.

According to sources, police investigations revealed that Natasha’s car was traveling at an estimated 100 kilometres per hour on a service road with a speed limit of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, as captured by CCTV footage. This over-speeding is a significant factor in the charges she now faces.

Mental health

Dr. Chunni Lal, head of the psychiatric ward at Jinnah Hospital, reported that Natasha’s mental state is stable, and the risk of suicide is low, contradicting claims made by her family regarding her mental health. Natasha has since been discharged from the hospital.

Despite her family’s assertions, no prior medical records were provided to support claims of Natasha’s mental illness. Dr. Lal noted that although Natasha appeared to be in poor condition when admitted on August 19, she is now considered fit.