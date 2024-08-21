Meghan Markle faces ‘anxiety attack’ as Harry watches face

The Duchess of Sussex, who bravely spoke about her former suicidal tendencies during one of her public appearances, evidently searched for Harry’s support as she expressed her ordeal.

Body language expert Judi James said: “As Meghan shares her own story of suicidal thoughts she performs several hair-preen rituals and a wry, mirthless smile that suggests she is being politely brave. Her hand goes out to hold Harry’s leg as though seeking his support although he sits relatively still with his head cocked, watching her face with what looks like concern.”

She added: “When he looks down his fingers rub together in what looks like anxiety as Meghan describes what she has ‘overcome’ after ‘not being believed’.”

In 2021, Meghan shared her trauma of staying in the UK with Oprah Winfrey.

She said: “When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey-certainly part of mine-is being able to be really open about it. I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

Meghan added: “If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is okay, then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that.