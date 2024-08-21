Maryam Nawaz takes jibe at Sindh CM’s criticism of Punjab’s electricity relief

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday strongly criticised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for his remarks calling the reduction in electricity prices “foolish.”

Addressing an event in Lahore, where she honoured top-performing students, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her disbelief at CM Murad’s comments, questioning the priorities of the Sindh government.

During the ceremony, CM Maryam Nawaz awarded cash prizes, medals, and certificates to the position holders and urged them to respect and serve their parents and teachers.

She highlighted that the electricity relief provided in Punjab— Rs14 per unit reduction for two months—was not a short-term measure but part of a larger plan to introduce a solar energy project that would permanently reduce electricity bills for consumers.

In response to CM Murad’s criticism, CM Maryam Nawaz remarked, “I laughed when I heard someone say it’s foolish to reduce electricity prices. Isn’t it foolish to pocket money from corruption and spend it on protocol, planes, helicopters, and convoys while denying relief to the public?”

She further emphasised that the relief in electricity bills for two months was a source of pride and happiness for her, adding that she wishes such relief could be extended to all of Pakistan, not just Punjab.

Her comments came after CM Murad Ali Shah’s recent statements criticising what he termed as “foolish announcements” without directly naming the Punjab government.

CM Murad expressed concern over such decisions, stating they cause unease in Sindh.

Education & Health are on Top of My Priority List

“Heartfelt congratulations to all position holders, toppers, their parents and teachers,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her speech at the Award Giving Ceremony held in the honor of position holders of all 09 Education Boards of Punjab. She added, “The special guests of today’s event are these position holder children who are sitting in front of me.” She lauded their stellar performance despite unavailability of required facilities, environment and resources, She highlighted, “I salute these children for achieving such great success, bringing great results and making the name of the country and nation bright.”