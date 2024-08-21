HEADLINES

LHC halts appointments, transfers at King Edward Medical University

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday suspended the notification of Punjab government regarding the postings and transfers.

The Lahore High Court restrained the Punjab government from making all appointments and transfers in King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

The court imposed a temporary ban on all appointments and transfers at King Edward Medical University.

The court also suspended the notification of transfers made by the Punjab government within the university.

The court issued a notice to the other parties including the Punjab government and sought their response on September 17.

A single bench of the High Court issued a written order on the plea of Dr. Nakhshab.

