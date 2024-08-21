HEADLINES

KP CM Gandapur directs party leaders to mobilise support for PTI rally in the capital

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 05: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur takes part in the protest against Indian move to scrap semi-autonomous status of Kashmir during its 1st anniversary on August 05, 2020 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presided over a meeting to discuss arrangements regarding much awaited public rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled on Aug 22 in the capital, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the members of the national and provincial assemblies. Besides, the KP CM met separately with divisional leaders of the party.

CM Gandapur directed all party leaders to bring as many people as possible to the rally, urging them to take face mask along to avoid any untoward incident.

“The time has come to settle scores with the government over injustices with us,” he said.

He informed the participants that conveyance for the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) would be arranged by the party while instructing the workers to gather at Swabi at 2pm from where he would lead the caravan to Islamabad.

Besides, a meeting of central leadership of the PTI was held in the KhyberPkahtunkhwa House, Islamabad to review preparations for the upcoming rally. The meeting was attended through the video link by information secretary Rauf Hassan and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan. PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram and party lawyers also participated in the meeting.

Previous article
False claims of Hindu genocide in Bangladesh debunked by BBC
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

HEADLINES

Election tribunal dismisses petition against Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA: The Election Tribunal of Balochistan on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed against the competence of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. The Election Tribunal...

Senate panel slams CDA over Rawal dam pollution, calls for immediate action

300 more Indian paramilitary companies deployed in Kashmir valley

Video of Putin kissing Quran during surprise visit to Chechnya goes viral

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.