KP CM Gandapur directs party leaders to mobilise support for PTI rally in the capital

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presided over a meeting to discuss arrangements regarding much awaited public rally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled on Aug 22 in the capital, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the members of the national and provincial assemblies. Besides, the KP CM met separately with divisional leaders of the party.

CM Gandapur directed all party leaders to bring as many people as possible to the rally, urging them to take face mask along to avoid any untoward incident.

“The time has come to settle scores with the government over injustices with us,” he said.

He informed the participants that conveyance for the Insaf Student Federation (ISF) would be arranged by the party while instructing the workers to gather at Swabi at 2pm from where he would lead the caravan to Islamabad.

Besides, a meeting of central leadership of the PTI was held in the KhyberPkahtunkhwa House, Islamabad to review preparations for the upcoming rally. The meeting was attended through the video link by information secretary Rauf Hassan and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan. PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram and party lawyers also participated in the meeting.