HEADLINES

King Charles, Prince William warned against Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘unpredictable’ move

By Agencies

King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family have been issued strong warning about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s next move against them.

A royal expert has dubbed the move against Firm ‘totally unpredictable.’

The OK! Magazine quoted royal expert Victoria Murphy as saying the California-based royal couple could become the “biggest crisis facing the royal family in the next 10 years.”

Victoria Murphy claimed, “But when you look into everything now, for instance in the books, I would never ever have predicted that.

“So I think it will be something completely unpredictable.”

The fresh warning came days after Prince Harry and Meghan visited Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez.

The royal couple have reportedly made King Charles and Prince William furious with their latest tour.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that Prince William is furious about Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Colombia.

Previous article
Meghan Markle suffers huge loss amid petty feud with Royal family
Next article
Additional charges filed in Karachi Karsaz accident case as suspect is sent to jail for 14 days
Agencies
Agencies

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s pal discloses Duchess’ biggest secret

Meghan Markle's former friend has shared new interesting details about the Duchess of Sussex's goal and efforts to achieve it. The former Suits star's university classmate has...

New CCTV footage of Karachi Karsaz road accident emerges – Watch

Additional charges filed in Karachi Karsaz accident case as suspect is sent to jail for 14 days

Meghan Markle suffers huge loss amid petty feud with Royal family

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.