King Charles moves to tears in private meeting at Clarence House

King Charles III could not control his emotions as he met the families of the three murdered girls at Clarence House in London on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old, according to insiders, broke down in tears as he felt the pain of the families of the young girls who were killed by a knifeman at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

The King invited the families at his London residence day after his visit to Southport to meet local community affected by the incident. It was a private event and Buckingham Palace has not released any more details of the meeting.

Royal correspondent commentator confirmed: “The King met privately this morning with the families of the three young girls killed in Southport last month. The meeting took place at Clarence House.”

It followed Charles’ visit to Southport, near Liverpool, where the attack happened, on August 20.

Three girls, Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 — died in the attack. Several other children were also injured, as were two adults who intervened. A teenage boy, who was 17 at the time, has been charged with their murders.

After the arrest was made, disturbances and riots, much of it fueled by misinformation spread online, broke out at Southport, where the mosque came under attack, and in other cities around England