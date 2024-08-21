King Charles makes promise to keep his word to Kate Middleton

King Charles has vowed to deliver on his word made with regards to his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

The monarch, who shares a close bond with the Princess of Wales, made a visit to Southport in a bid to express his support to the victims and their families of the painful Southport stabbing incident.

During his visit, Charles was approached by a well-wisher, a woman named June, who entrusted the monarch with a special present for Kate Middleton and her nine-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

According to The Sun, Charles was given crocheted pink heart by June as she asked him to “give them to Kate and Charlotte.”

“I will,” the King promised.

Moreover, in another instance, a little boy, Max, eight, gave him a small red silk heart he had made himself, prompting the King to gently pat his head in thanks.

While looking at the sea of tributes and meeting the crowd, the King had spent around half and hour with the survivors and their families before signing a book of condolence.

Using his own fountain pen, he wrote, “In deepest sympathy.”

Charles and Kate have a special bond and that bond has grown in the past few months as the two share painfully similar battles.

The monarch was diagnosed with cancer in February, meanwhile, Kate announced her diagnosis the very next month. Reports at the time revealed that the two had a private tea party to discuss their struggles during this time.

As a proof of their strong ties, Charles has continued to honour Kate, amid her struggles, with many new titles and honours.