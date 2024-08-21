Jay Shah likely to become next ICC chairman; what does it mean for Pakistan cricket?

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is poised to succeed Greg Barclay as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), according to a report by a private news outlet on Wednesday.

Shah emerged as a leading contender for the ICC’s top position following Barclay’s announcement during a video conference with ICC directors on Tuesday night that he would step down from his role. Barclay, who has served as ICC chair since November 2020, informed the board that he would not seek a third term, paving the way for a new leader.

In his communication, Barclay confirmed that his tenure as ICC chair would conclude at the end of November 2024. “ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022,” an ICC spokesperson told a private news outlet.

With Shah expressing his interest in the chairmanship and claiming support from key ICC member nations, including England and Australia, his candidacy appears to be well-backed. Current ICC directors are required to submit nominations for the next chair by August 27, 2024. If multiple candidates are nominated, an election will be held, with the new chair assuming the role on December 1, 2024.

If elected, Shah will follow in the footsteps of former Indian ICC chiefs, such as Jagmohan Dalmiya and Sharad Pawar. At 35, he would become the youngest chairman in the history of the ICC, stepping into the role as his current tenure with the BCCI is set to expire next year.

Shah’s potential appointment comes amid uncertainty regarding India’s participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March next year, adding a layer of complexity to his possible new role.