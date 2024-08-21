Imran’s fear of military trial not mere concern, but certainty: Irfan Siddiqui

Claims clear evidence suggesting Faiz Hameed had a personal interest in preventing Gen Asim Munir from becoming COAS

Alleges ex-CJP Saqib Nisar played a key role in destabilizing the country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Tuesday claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan’s fears of being tried in a military court might be justified following the arrest of ex-spymaster Lt-Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

“This is not mere a concern rather a certainty as the entire story revolves around the events of May 9. What happened, who was involved, where the planning took place, and which messages were sent — all of this is known,” Siddiqui elaborated on while speaking to a private television channel on Tuesday.

“While others might have doubts, Khan himself has none”, he added.

“The mention of [former chief justice] Saqib Nisar’s name after Faiz Hameed is significant. The continuous flow of news suggests that Saqib Nisar played a role somewhere. We have clear evidence that Faiz Hameed had a personal interest in preventing Gen Asim Munir from becoming the army chief, for which he made significant efforts.”

Siddiqui further claimed that ex-CJP Saqib Nisar played a key role in destabilising the country, removing Nawaz Sharif from office, and bringing another individual to power. “His audio tapes have also surfaced, showing his influence over NAB courts to ensure Nawaz Sharif’s conviction before the elections, even ordering hearings on holidays,” Siddiqui said.

Responding to a question, Siddiqui said, “We do not want the matter to expand so much that the person who is already in custody might escape accountability.”

The senator reiterated that Faiz Hameed had a personal stake in preventing Asim Munir from becoming army chief and that he influenced the extension of General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure. “On Faiz Hameed’s suggestion, Imran Khan attacked Rawalpindi on November 26. There was a motive behind it.”

He also mentioned the testimony of the then Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Tanveer Ilyas, who claimed that Imran Khan was asked to postpone the protest due to local elections. Khan allegedly responded, “What’s the point then? By that time, Asim Munir would already be the army chief.”

Siddiqui described the event as a “targeted operation,” adding that a similar operation took place at NADRA, where records of General Asim Munir’s family were extracted.

Siddiqui warned that if investigations into Nawaz Sharif’s cases proceed, figures like Faiz Hameed, Bajwa, Raheel Sharif, Zaheerul Islam, Shuja Pasha, Asim Bajwa, Asif Ghafoor, and others will be brought into the picture, ultimately leading to the “London Plan.”

Siddiqui emphasised that the attacks on over 200 military sites were not political actions but military operations. “Such actions could only be conceived by a military-minded individual,” he stated.

When asked about the application of laws, Siddiqui said, “Crime should be seen as crime, and a criminal as a criminal. If I step outside and commit murder or arson, being a parliamentarian or politician does not absolve me of the crime.”

He concluded by saying that if, during Faiz Hameed’s court-martial, it is proven that he conspired with Imran Khan, then Khan’s trial could also be conducted under the Army Act. “We have not introduced any special legislation for Imran Khan’s trial. These cases will proceed under existing laws, including the Army Act,” Siddiqui affirmed.